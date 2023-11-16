ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

Officers from all relevant departments on Thursday attended a crucial meeting on dengue virus prevention, which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

The officers provided a thorough briefing to the attendees regarding the steps being taken to prevent and eradicate the dengue virus, as well as the available medications and associated equipment.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General gave directives to the concerned department officers to put up banners in mosques and union council offices warning people not to get dengue, to clean their water tanks as soon as possible, and to inform the students during morning assembly in schools.

