Open Menu

ADC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss Preventing Dengue.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 08:01 PM

ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

Officers from all relevant departments on Thursday attended a crucial meeting on dengue virus prevention, which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Officers from all relevant departments on Thursday attended a crucial meeting on dengue virus prevention, which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

The officers provided a thorough briefing to the attendees regarding the steps being taken to prevent and eradicate the dengue virus, as well as the available medications and associated equipment.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General gave directives to the concerned department officers to put up banners in mosques and union council offices warning people not to get dengue, to clean their water tanks as soon as possible, and to inform the students during morning assembly in schools.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Assembly Dengue Water Kohat All From

Recent Stories

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

1 minute ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

46 seconds ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

1 minute ago
 French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

1 minute ago
 Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

11 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

9 minutes ago
Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

9 minutes ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

9 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

9 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

9 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

4 minutes ago
 217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 ..

217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan