ADC Kohat For Ensuring Food Safety

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

ADC Kohat for ensuring food safety

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::A meeting of the District Task Force on Food Adulteration Kohat was held under the Chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohat Bashir Ahmad at his office here on Friday.

Director Operations Azmat Wazir of Food Safety Authority, Deputy Director Operations Kamran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Tahir Ali besides the President of Traders Action Committee and other officials attended the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmad while addressing the meeting said that adulteration of food items is a major challenge and the provincial government has formed a district task force to eliminate it.

He said that the district administration including Food Safety Authority have taken stern action against adulteration of food with the collaboration of district administration Kohat and administration of other districts as well.

He said with the efforts of the provincial government to check the adulteration of food items including milk, pulses, spices, tea, edible oil, ghee and water in large quantities. He said that a District Task Force has been formed across the province to reduce adulteration of these items including food items.

The task force includes district administration, food safety authority, police, food department and officials from the health department.

