ADC Kohat For Increasing Number Of Health Teams To Prevent Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Sunday increased the number of teams at the district level for the prevention of dengue.

Talking to journalists, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed said that the administration in district Kohat has taken practical steps dealing with the patients of Dengue, coronavirus besides steps have been taken for public awareness.

"We will create awareness among the people by going to the markets and from house to house and measures of fumigation, anti-larvae spray and mechanical destruction have been further enhanced.

Instructions have been issued for response to 1122. Staff and resources have been provided to DHO Kohat and DDHO Dara for preparation and capacity building.

About the dengue, he said, there have been some cases in Dara. The administration has sprayed in the relevant places and the rest of the steps are being taken, but it is very important to take precautions. He said, dengue prevention measures have been intensified across the district.

