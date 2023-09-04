ADC Kohat instruction on water pipe line scheme

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Kohat Madam Reena Suhrawardy issued instructions to XEN public health and contractor regarding Billi Tang water pipe line scheme here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Kohat Madam Reena Suhrawardy issued instructions to XEN public health and contractor regarding Billi Tang water pipe line scheme here on Monday.

According to the ADC office details, after receiving numerous complaints in the DC office, ADC himself visited the Billi Tang water pipeline scheme and clearly issued strict instructions to concerned authorities to properly install the water pipe line, without causing any damage to others lines.