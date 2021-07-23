ADC Kohat Visits DHQ Hospital Kohat
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Friday visited DHQ Hospital Kohat and inspected the staff and emergency ward, X-ray ward, oxygen cylinder and medicine store.
During his visit, all staff were present and medical equipments were operational. Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed directed the concerned staff to ensure public services.