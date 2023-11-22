Open Menu

ADC Kohat Visits Service Delivery Center

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahryar Qamar on Wednesday visited the Service Delivery Center in Kohat at the request of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

On this occasion, the ADC Kohat received a thorough briefing from the Service Delivery Center team.

He reviewed the online system, Tehsildar tour, government income collection and computerized land transfer. He also examined the public facilities and gave clear instructions to all concerned officials to address the problems of the citizens who visit the office on daily basis, with the utmost civility by giving them all facilities.

