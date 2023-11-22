ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahryar Qamar on Wednesday visited the Service Delivery Center in Kohat at the request of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahryar Qamar on Wednesday visited the Service Delivery Center in Kohat at the request of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

On this occasion, the ADC Kohat received a thorough briefing from the Service Delivery Center team.

He reviewed the online system, Tehsildar tour, government income collection and computerized land transfer. He also examined the public facilities and gave clear instructions to all concerned officials to address the problems of the citizens who visit the office on daily basis, with the utmost civility by giving them all facilities.

