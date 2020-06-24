UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Kohistan Visits Bazaars, Inspects SOPs Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

ADC Kohistan visits bazaars, inspects SOPs implementation

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner General Kohistan Lower Wednesday inspected various shops, public transports and petrol pumps to ensure implementation of SOPs of the provincial government

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner General Kohistan Lower Wednesday inspected various shops, public transports and petrol pumps to ensure implementation of SOPs of the provincial government.

During his detail visit, he met with the people and asked the price lists of various edibles items and directed the shopkeepers to follow the rates issued by the district administration otherwise legal action would be taken.

He also directed the people to wear masks in public places by abiding the SOPs issued by the provincial government and in case of violation, strict action will be taken.

Related Topics

Petrol Visit Price Kohistan Government

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

23 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

1 hour ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.