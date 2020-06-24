ADC Kohistan visits bazaars, inspects SOPs implementation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner General Kohistan Lower Wednesday inspected various shops, public transports and petrol pumps to ensure implementation of SOPs of the provincial government.

During his detail visit, he met with the people and asked the price lists of various edibles items and directed the shopkeepers to follow the rates issued by the district administration otherwise legal action would be taken.

He also directed the people to wear masks in public places by abiding the SOPs issued by the provincial government and in case of violation, strict action will be taken.