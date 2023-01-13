ADC Kurram urges people to cooperate with polio teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kurram, Moazzam Bangash has urged the people of the newly merged tribal districts in general and district Kurram, in particular, to extend full cooperation to polio teams like in the past.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said that with the cooperation of people, Kurram has become a polio-free zone and will continue it in the future too.

He said that the personnel of security forces will also accompany the polio teams.

During the door-to-door campaign, he said 124,093 children below the age of 5 years would be administered polio drops, saying that 673 teams including 585 mobile teams have been constituted for the purpose.

On this occasion, Tehsil Supervisor Polio (TPO), Upper Kurram, Maqdar Ali said that all possible arrangements have been completed for the polio vaccination campaign scheduled from January 16, 2023.