Open Menu

ADC-l Chairs Meeting Of District Coordination Committee For Nutrition Program

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

ADC-l chairs meeting of District coordination committee for nutrition program

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Leghari chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program today at Durbar Hall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Leghari chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program today at Durbar Hall.

Addressing the meeting he said that the ongoing nutrition program should be made more effective in order to improve the health of the child and mother so that the malnourished mothers and children can be provided with quality food. So that they can live a healthy.

ADC further said that the aim of this program is to make malnourished children and poor families healthy so that they can contribute to the development and prosperity of the country by becoming useful members of the society.

ADC while giving instructions to the officers of the education Department said that after the holidays in the educational institutions, awareness programs regarding the nutrition program should be organized in all the schools.

It has been revealed in the ongoing program that pregnant women suffer from nutritional deficiency and are also suffering from iodine deficiency due to which they get rid of many problems and give birth to weak babies due to which the newborn baby In order to keep the mother and child healthy, help is being sought from various social organizations.

He further said that the women registered in the Benazir Income Support Program are being financially supported under the Benazir Development Program, while the work on the nutrition program is also going on from the side of livestock and agriculture.

Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Masood Ahmed Sohto, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar and officers of Education and Health Department participated.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Poor Education Population Welfare Holidays Agriculture Shar Women All From

Recent Stories

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

9 minutes ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

9 minutes ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

9 minutes ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

19 minutes ago
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

19 minutes ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

19 minutes ago
 NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown por ..

NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..

19 minutes ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhk ..

Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

2 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash re ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surfac ..

Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan