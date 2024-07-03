ADC-l chairs meeting of District coordination committee for nutrition program

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Leghari chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program today at Durbar Hall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Leghari chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program today at Durbar Hall.

Addressing the meeting he said that the ongoing nutrition program should be made more effective in order to improve the health of the child and mother so that the malnourished mothers and children can be provided with quality food. So that they can live a healthy.

ADC further said that the aim of this program is to make malnourished children and poor families healthy so that they can contribute to the development and prosperity of the country by becoming useful members of the society.

ADC while giving instructions to the officers of the education Department said that after the holidays in the educational institutions, awareness programs regarding the nutrition program should be organized in all the schools.

It has been revealed in the ongoing program that pregnant women suffer from nutritional deficiency and are also suffering from iodine deficiency due to which they get rid of many problems and give birth to weak babies due to which the newborn baby In order to keep the mother and child healthy, help is being sought from various social organizations.

He further said that the women registered in the Benazir Income Support Program are being financially supported under the Benazir Development Program, while the work on the nutrition program is also going on from the side of livestock and agriculture.

Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Masood Ahmed Sohto, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar and officers of Education and Health Department participated.

APP/rzq/mwq