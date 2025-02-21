Open Menu

ADC-l Chairs Meeting Regarding Prevention Of Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Shaheed Benazirabad Hasan Zafar, chaired a meeting on Friday regarding prevention of smuggling and hoarding of food items in the district in his office to chalk out plan of action against the elements involved.

Officials from anti corruption, police and food departments attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting ADC-1 said that on the instructions of Chief Secretary Sindh, a committee has been formed at district level to take action against hoarders and smuggling with the objective of ensuring the availability of food items in adequate quantity and to provide relief to general public.

He said that the smuggling and hoarding of food items, especially sugar, wheat, flour, in the district would not be tolerated and

actions would be taken against the persons and officers involved in this regard. ADC-1 said that this meeting would be held every month and the report will be sent to the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

The committee members informed meeting that till now no case has been reported regarding smuggling of food items in the district.

