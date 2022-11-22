UrduPoint.com

ADC Lakki Marwat Inspects Facilities At Abba Khel BHU

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ADC Lakki Marwat inspects facilities at Abba Khel BHU

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah on Tuesday paid a visit to a health facility at Abba Khel and inspected healthcare facilities for people of the area.

The ADC checked the attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the Basic Health Unit and said the district administration was committed to providing healthcare facilities to dwellers of the area at their doorstep.

He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide the best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

During the inspection, Tarqiullah expressed dissatisfaction over development in the BHU and sent a report in this regard to the department concerned.

He said that in light of the provincial government every department of the district should make efforts to extend relief to people through quality and instant service delivery.

Related Topics

Visit Government Best

Recent Stories

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

27 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

1 hour ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

3 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.