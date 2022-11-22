ADC Lakki Marwat inspects facilities at Abba Khel BHU

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah on Tuesday paid a visit to a health facility at Abba Khel and inspected healthcare facilities for people of the area.

The ADC checked the attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the Basic Health Unit and said the district administration was committed to providing healthcare facilities to dwellers of the area at their doorstep.

He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide the best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

During the inspection, Tarqiullah expressed dissatisfaction over development in the BHU and sent a report in this regard to the department concerned.

He said that in light of the provincial government every department of the district should make efforts to extend relief to people through quality and instant service delivery.