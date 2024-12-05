Open Menu

ADC Larkana Reviews Price Of Common Items

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Gul Baig Additional Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana, at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday in Darbar Hall Larkana in which the prices of daily common items were reviewed.

It will be reviewed on a daily basis and legal action will be taken against those who take more, on this occasion after consultation with all the stakeholders, the following prices of common items were fixed and the meeting decided.

It is said that the prices of fruits and vegetables will be fixed by the Market Committee and their copies will be displayed daily at Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana, Assistant Director BSP, and Assistant Commissioner Larkana.

While the concerned officers will visit the markets and bazaars and check the items kept there, review and send your report to Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana.

The meeting also decided that the prices of chicken meat and eggs would be fixed as per the prices published in newspapers daily.

All officials of the concerned department were present at the meeting.

