ADC launches anti-polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohat, Hamid Iqbal on Saturday formally launched the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children and discussing the details of the initiative.

The launch event was attended by WHO Area Coordinator Dr Amjad Wazir, UPEC Chairman Haji Safir Muhammad Zahidullah, and other officials.

ADC Kohat urged the residents of Kohat district to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from permanent disability.

He also called for full cooperation with polio teams to help eliminate the polio virus from the region.

Emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility, he stated that eradicating polio requires everyone's participation, and only through joint efforts can the disease be completely wiped out from Kohat.

APP/azq-adi