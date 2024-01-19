ADC ll chairs meeting regarding code of conduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Additional Commissioner II/District Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Ahmed Ali Soomro chairs meeting of the representatives of political parties and candidates participating in the elections regarding code of conduct issued by the Election Commission held at the DC office here on today.

DMO said that all political parties should follow code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He further said that it is national duty that all political parties and candidates should cooperate together.

Speaking on the meeting District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Majidano said that representatives of all political parties, candidates and agents should follow the instructions given by the Election Commission so that the election phase can be completed in a free, fair, impartial and peaceful manner.

He appealed to the representatives of political parties and election candidates to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and district administrations and prevent your actions from violating laws and enforce a code of conduct.

Commissioner Subhash Dilshad and Additional Ahmed Imran Bencher Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Committee, General Committee were present on the occasion.

APP/mwq