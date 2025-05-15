ADC Mansehra Conducts Open Court To Resolve Citizens’ Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) convened an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Service Delivery Center on Thursday, aiming to provide citizens a platform to voice their grievances and seek immediate redressal on Thursday.
A large number of citizens from various areas of the district participated in the session, where they highlighted issues ranging from municipal services, land disputes, delays in public service delivery, to complaints against certain departments. Senior officers from multiple district departments were also present, including representatives from revenue, municipal, health, education, and public works departments, among others.
During the proceedings, the Additional Deputy Commissioner attentively listened to each complaint and issued on-the-spot directives to concerned officials for swift action. In several cases, timelines were established for resolution, and follow-up mechanisms were put in place to ensure accountability.
While addressing the attendees, the ADC emphasized that the district administration is committed to addressing public concerns on a priority basis. “Timely and effective resolution of public grievances is our foremost responsibility.
We are fully utilizing all available resources to ensure transparency, efficiency, and citizen satisfaction in service delivery,” he stated. He further added that the purpose of holding open courts is to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, allowing citizens to directly communicate their problems to government officials.
These forums, he said, play a vital role in promoting responsive governance and restoring public trust. The open court concluded with a strong message from the district administration affirming its resolve to continue such initiatives regularly, to ensure that no citizen's voice goes unheard.
