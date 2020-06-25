UrduPoint.com
ADC Mardan Holds Meeting With Private School Managements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) : A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mushtaq Hussain in the office of Deputy Commissioner Mardan regarding collection of fees in private schools here on Thursday.

District education Officer Zahid Khan, President Private School Management Authority Naseer Afridi, Vice President Nadeem Shah, Presidents of the business community and parents also attended the meeting.

Parents said that apart from the concession given by the provincial government,the private school owners did not follow the same and asked them to submit the fee accordingly with no concession.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Hussain, keeping in view the position of the parents, sought the opinion of the Private School Management Authority (PSMA) on which they informed the meeting about the current situation.

They said that not only the parents but also the school owners were facing problems as the fees were not being paid by the parents and the rent of the building, salaries of teachers and other staff and utility bills etc. depend on the fees of the children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the stands of the parents and school administration were correct and their problems related to fee would be brought to the knowledge of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan for resolving the issue.

