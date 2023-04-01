UrduPoint.com

ADC Monitors Free Flour Distribution Process In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ADC monitors free flour distribution process in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tank Tanvir Khan has paid a visit to different free flour distribution points and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Accompanied by Assistant District food Controller, the ADC monitored the distribution process at different distribution points including Tank city, Station road, Dabara and Wazirabad. He expressed satisfaction with the distribution process.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the distribution of free flour was aimed at extending relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan and all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that blessings of the package were passed to citizens.

He said effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner.

He also urged the people to cooperate in the smooth distribution of free flour bags under the Ramazan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.

Related Topics

Visit Road Tank Wazirabad All Flour

Recent Stories

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

55 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

2 hours ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.