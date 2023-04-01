ADC monitors free flour distribution process in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tank Tanvir Khan has paid a visit to different free flour distribution points and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Accompanied by Assistant District food Controller, the ADC monitored the distribution process at different distribution points including Tank city, Station road, Dabara and Wazirabad. He expressed satisfaction with the distribution process.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the distribution of free flour was aimed at extending relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan and all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that blessings of the package were passed to citizens.

He said effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner.

He also urged the people to cooperate in the smooth distribution of free flour bags under the Ramazan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.