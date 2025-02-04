(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) (General) Adnan Jamil paid a surprise visit to union council Derajat 1 to take stock of ongoing polio drive in the area.

According to district administration, the ADC checked the fix site and teams, took clusters from 10 Households besides inspecting, vaccine vial management, door marking, finger marking of under five year children, telly sheet analysis.

He also met with parents and educated them about the importance of polio vaccination.

He underlined the need for making collective efforts to protect the children from life-long disabilities by vaccinating them against polio.

In this regard, he urged people to cooperate with polio teams to ensure that each under five years child received polio drops.

