ADC orders crackdown on sellers of substandard fertilizers, pesticides

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz has directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against sellers of substandard fertilizers and pesticides.

He said, the regional officers should take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of the fertilizers and pesticides.

ADC asked the officers to make all out efforts to ensure quality of the fertilizers and pesticides and their availability at the rates fixed by the government.

He said, Punjab government was taking solid steps for agricultural reforms and to ensure availability of agricultural commodities at prices fixed by the government.

He said, efforts were being made to transform agriculture on modern technologies aimed at increasing per acre crop yield so that the national economy could be strengthened.

All the officers concerned will have to play more active role to implement the policies being formulated by the government, he added.

He said, Pakistan is an agricultural country and the growers will have to leave traditional methods and adopt modern techniques to make agriculture truly profitable.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to make all possible efforts to provide technical assistance to the growers.

He underlined the need to use drip irrigation technique which is a suitable irrigation system for the regions like Potohar.

There is a looming threat of water scarcity in the years to come and modern irrigation systems like drip irrigation would help save precious water, he added.

He said, no compromise would be made to ensure supply of quality fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers.