ADC orders effective measures to control price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Abdul Gaffoor Dahrma directed all the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to take effective actions against hoarders and profiteers causing price-hike so that essential food items were available to consumers on notified prices.

According to handout issued by district information office on Thursday, ADC issued these directives while chairing a meeting with traders and shopkeepers held at deputy commissioner office to review the steps taken by the district administration to provide essential food items on fixed prices.

He said there was a need to take effective measures to control the prices and take action against the profiteers and hoarders without any leniency .

so that a relief could be provided to the poor people.

The meeting was informed that wheat was being supplied to a flour mill in district and 132 flour chakkies every month, according notification issued by the government.The Additional Deputy Commissioner also directed to install fair price flour stall for facilitation to the masses.

The shopkeepers and business men attended the meeting and assured full cooperation in selling the essentials commodities on government fixed rates.