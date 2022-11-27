ADC pays surprise visit to BHUs, warns absent staff for strict action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tanvir Khan has paid a surprise visit to three basic health units (BHUs) and warned the officials for a disciplinary action after founding them absent from the duty.

According to official sources in the deputy commissioner office, after taking stern initiative on a public complaint, the ADC paid surprise visit to BHUs Dabara, Kot Musa and Chesan Kach.

During the visit at BHU Dabara, the officials including Medical Officer (MO) Dr. Muhammad Ehsan Khan along with auxiliary staffers including two lady health workers (LHVs), a security guard and two midwives were found absent from the duty.

The stock register and attendance register of the unit were also seized for further probe.

At BHU Chesan Kach, Malaria supervisor Nisar Khan and CT Saeedur Rehman were found absent. The officials seized the attendance and stock registers for verification and further record precision.

At BHU Kot Musa, all the staff was present and 24 patients were checked up at the unit today. It was learnt that 1064 patients were checked at the unit during current month.

A detailed report about all the three BHUs has been sent to district health office.