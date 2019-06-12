ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Farooq Akmal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Haji Abdul Qayum district hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to masses.

On his occasion, he visited different wards of the hospital, met with people and inquired after the health of the patients.

He listened public grievances and asked the concerned officers to solve public issues on priority.

Farooq Akmal directed the hospital administration to strictly complete the duty hours and behave politely with the ailing humanity in the hospital.

Basic health facilities to people at their doorsteps was the topmost priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and all-out efforts would be made to facilitate the masses, he added.

