ADC Pays Visits To Churches On Christmas; Inspects Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Christmas festivities are in full swing at churches across the Federal capital, with the district administration actively monitoring the arrangements to ensure everything runs smoothly.
In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Usman Ashraf, made visits to several churches to oversee the preparations and meet with church officials, said a spokesman of the ICT administration here.
During his visits, the ADC was briefed by senior police officers about the security measures in place.
He directed all assistant commissioners to remain in the field and maintain vigilance throughout the celebrations.
Meanwhile, the ADC also urged security personnel to extend full cooperation to the Christian community during the holiday season.
The district administration emphasized its commitment to ensuring safe and peaceful Christmas celebrations for all.
