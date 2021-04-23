UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Planning Visits District Offices Of Accounts, Forest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

ADC planning visits district offices of accounts, forest

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Muhammad Suhail Aziz Friday visited District Accounts Office and District Forest Offices and reviewed performance of staff.

He visited various sections of both offices and checked attendance register of staff.

He expressed resentment over absence of staff and warned strict action against those who would ignore their assigned duties.

He also directed workers to further improve their performance and work dedicatedly for the facilitation of public.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured in collision between two motorcycles in Yousafabad area of Tehsil Khar. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

8 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

17 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

35 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

23 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.