ADC planning visits district offices of accounts, forest

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Muhammad Suhail Aziz Friday visited District Accounts Office and District Forest Offices and reviewed performance of staff.

He visited various sections of both offices and checked attendance register of staff.

He expressed resentment over absence of staff and warned strict action against those who would ignore their assigned duties.

He also directed workers to further improve their performance and work dedicatedly for the facilitation of public.

Meanwhile, three persons were injured in collision between two motorcycles in Yousafabad area of Tehsil Khar. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.