ADC Presides Over District Coordination Committee Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Additional Deputy commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahojo on Thursday presided over first district coordination committee meeting constituted for malnutrition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahojo on Thursday presided over first district coordination committee meeting constituted for malnutrition.

According to an hand out issued here DC apprised the meeting that on the directives of Sindh govt this committee has been constituted ,Deputy commissioner would be chairman of the committee while District health officer, DEO, District population welfare officer,Assistant director local govt, Deputy Director social welfare, Deputy Director Agriculture.

District Nutrition officer and represantative of social welfare organisation would be members . ADC apprised the meeting that committee would be responsible to look after the matters pertaining to malnutrition in children and devise a strategy to over come the situation.

ADC further said that in Naushero Feroze district TDS level in drinking water was very high for which concerted steps should be taken.Meeting was informed that about 1645 hand pumps were installed to provide clean drinking to people.

