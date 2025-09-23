Open Menu

ADC Raids Revenue Office, Warns Against Record Flaws

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Karak, Sahibzada Samiullah, on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Patwar Khanas Karak I and II, inspecting registers of land records including mutations and the “Lal Kitab”.

He expressed deep anger over the absence of a valuation table and the poor condition of official record files, ordering immediate corrective measures.

Samiullah said no negligence in maintaining accuracy and transparency of records would be tolerated.

The ADC warned local patwaris that revenue collection targets set by the finance department must be achieved without fail.

He further directed the revenue staff to maintain courteous relations with citizens, stressing that negligence in public service would not be accepted.

