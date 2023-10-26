Open Menu

ADC Removed Over Charges Of Alleged Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ADC removed over charges of alleged corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division has removed Additional Deputy Commissioner Mattani, Muhammad Farooq from his post and surrendered his services to the Establishment Department over charges of alleged corruption.

A letter from the Commissioner's office issued here said that the Commissioner Peshawar division has requested the Secretary Establishment department to provide a competent substitute for the removed ADC. It said that the decision of removal was taken in the light of an inquiry report submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) against Muhammad Farooq.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a social media leaked CCTV video ADC Mattani Farooq visited a petrol pump where his reader went to the manager and received money without getting any receipt.

The accused ADC Farooq said that the petrol pump manager was fined over a low gauge and his reader was collecting fine money from the manager.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir said that as per the directives of the Commissioner, the accused ADC had been removed and an investigation was being conducted into the leaked video.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Petrol Social Media Fine Money Post From

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan