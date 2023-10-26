ADC removed over charges of alleged corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division has removed Additional Deputy Commissioner Mattani, Muhammad Farooq from his post and surrendered his services to the Establishment Department over charges of alleged corruption.

A letter from the Commissioner's office issued here said that the Commissioner Peshawar division has requested the Secretary Establishment department to provide a competent substitute for the removed ADC. It said that the decision of removal was taken in the light of an inquiry report submitted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) against Muhammad Farooq.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a social media leaked CCTV video ADC Mattani Farooq visited a petrol pump where his reader went to the manager and received money without getting any receipt.

The accused ADC Farooq said that the petrol pump manager was fined over a low gauge and his reader was collecting fine money from the manager.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir said that as per the directives of the Commissioner, the accused ADC had been removed and an investigation was being conducted into the leaked video.

APP/adi