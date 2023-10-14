Open Menu

ADC Revenue Chairs Disaster Management Authority Meeting

October 14, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/District Flood Relief Officer Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal has said that for establishment of a safe society, it is necessary to expand the scope of rescue community training among the public.

A comprehensive programme will be prepared for community rescue training for students in educational institutions, training for workers in business and industrial units under the supervision of District Management and Rescue 1122, he said and that it would help create a large network of rescue volunteers to establish a safer society.

He said that better preparedness and planning would help prevent accidents and better handle emergencies.

The ADC Revenue said citizens should get free training from the community safety wing of Rescue 1122 and establish a resilience community so that in case of any major accident or tragedy, they can save precious lives by participating in immediate relief measures and play their role in establishing a safe society. He said this year people died due to flood, stormy rains and lightning strikes, the distribution of relief funds will be done soon as per the instructions of the Punjab government, he added.

