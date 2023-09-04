Open Menu

ADC Revenue Chairs District Price Control Magistrates' Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Rana Amjad Ali chaired a meeting of the district price control magistrates, here on Monday.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz briefed the ADC Revenue about the activities carried out by the magistrates on a daily basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Rana Amjad Ali said that the common man could not be left on the mercy of profiteers and hoarders. He said cases should also be lodged against such elements.

Rana Amjad Ali said that special price control magistrates should conduct inspections on a daily basis and action should be taken against profiteers without discrimination and cases should also be registered against such elements.

The ADC Revenue said that the auction process in the markets should also be strictly monitored so that inflation in the general market can be reduced.

During the meeting, DO Industries told ADCR Narowal that 582 inspections were conducted in the district during the first three days of August, including the special price campaign on last Friday on the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, during which 92 shopkeepers will be found guilty of violation, on which a total of 3 lakh 12 thousand rupees was fined and 8 cases were registered, 11 people were arrested and 1 shop was sealed.

