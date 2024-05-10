ADC Revenue chairs DOPC meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Commission (DOPC) was held in DC office committee room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,In the meeting, Focal Person District Overseas Pakistanis Commission,Shahid Munir briefed the participant about the performance of DOPC.Complainants and their representatives also participated in the meeting.

The meeting heard 88 complaints of overseas Pakistanis of Revenue department,Punjab Police,Civil/Revenue Courts and Criminal nature and directed the officials of the concerned departments to resolve pending complaints without delay,spokesperson added.

The ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said that complaints from overseas Pakistanis will be resolved in DOCC on priority basis and tolerance or negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

ADC Revenue said that the complaints that cannot be resolved on this forum or their resolution must refer to the courts, it is important to inform the complainants in time so that they can approach the relevant forum without wasting time.

ADC Revenue Mohammad Iqbal said that so far a total of 1041 complaints have been received from overseas Pakistanis,of which 863 have been resolved. Out of which 160 have been referred to civil/revenue courts/criminal courts while 788 were related to the revenue department and three to the Police.