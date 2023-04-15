UrduPoint.com

ADC Revenue Chairs Overseas Pakistanis Committee Meeting

April 15, 2023

ADC Revenue chairs Overseas Pakistanis Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ):A meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee was held at the DC office committee room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal.

DSP Jameel Ahmed, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ijaz, CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad, Focal Person OPC Shahid Munir and Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, representatives of departments concerned and complainants attended the meeting.

A total of 37 complaints related to Police, Revenue, Municipal Committees/Corporation, District Council, Market Committee and PTCL were heard in the meeting.

The ADCR directed the officials of departments concerned to take immediate steps to resolve the complaints.

A total of 1,000 applications have been processed and until now 720 complaints redressed in the District Overseas Pakistan Committee, while nine Revenue Courts, 131 Civil Courts, 21 Police category and 119 complaints were pending till formation of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee in Sialkot.

