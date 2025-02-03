Open Menu

ADC Revenue Inspects PSER Centre In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ADC Revenue inspects PSER Centre in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti

on Monday visited the PSER Centre and reviewed the services

provided there.

He inspected four union councils, checked staff presence and

smooth process of registration.

He directed the officials concerned

to speed up the process for citizens' convenience.

He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to providing

better facilities and directed the officers to address public concerns

without any delay.

