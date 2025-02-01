Open Menu

ADC Revenue Listens To People’s Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Ameer Taimur held an open court on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner office.

He listened to people's revenue-related problems and issued orders for their resolution. Revenue department officials were present.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue stated that revenue officers should ensure timely actions to resolve the issues faced by the public. On this occasion, he gave orders to the relevant officers for immediate solutions to the applications. Various revenue issues were addressed at the public service initiative, including transfers, record inspections, issuance of statements, record corrections, and other revenue-related problems.

