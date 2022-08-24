ADC Revenue reviews applications for new mosques

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Jaweria Maqbool chaired a meeting of the District Masjid Committee and reviewed applications for construction of new mosques in the light of the law-enforcement agencies' reports.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Salman Ahmad Lone, Arshad Wattoo, Allama Pir Muhammad Tabassam Bashir Awaisi, Allama Ahmed Saeed Tufail, In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Qadir Ahmad and others.

The meeting approved an application for construction of a new mosque in Fort Ahmedabad after clearance from the security branch, special branch and other relevant institutions. A no objection certificate (NOC) would be issued to the other applicants in the light of the reports of the relevant institutions.

The ADC Revenue said that all pending cases of mosques would be disposed of soon.