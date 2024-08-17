ADC Revenue reviews performance of revenue officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur to review the performance of revenue officials from August 1 to August 15.

It was reported that during this period, a total of 24.36 million rupees were collected in the form of water charges, 7.4 million rupees in agricultural income tax, over 20.9 million rupees in transfer fees, and over 26 million rupees in stamp duty, all deposited into the government treasury.

Assistant Commissioners from across the district and other revenue department officials attended the meeting. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue emphasized the need for further improvement in the collection of government dues and called for better performance in the field.

He stressed that there should be no delay or negligence in collecting government dues. The meeting also reviewed other revenue-related matters and the individual performances of officials.