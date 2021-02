ADC Revenue visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth on Monday visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur accompanied by system network administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeshan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth on Monday visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur accompanied by system network administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeshan.

Manager Facilitation Centre briefed the visiting officers about the process flow of services being provided at the centre.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue appreciated the transparent, hassle-free and time-sensitive services delivery.

He said that instructions related to COVID-19 SOPs must be followed in true letter and spirit.