ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Administrator Municipal Corporation/Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal, along with officers, paid a detailed visit to Markazi Imambargah Dar-e-Batool Adda Pasrurian and procession routes.

Instructions have been issued to local officials of the Municipal Corporation and Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) present on the spot to finalize arrangements for maintenance of street lights, route repair and cleaning on the routes of ancient and traditional processions of Muharram.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar was also present on this occasion.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal issued orders to remove the hanging wires of electricity, telephone, internet and tv cables on the routes of processions.

He said that all kinds of encroachments on the procession routes will be eliminated.

Administrator directed the officials of the Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation to repair the leaking water supply lines and likewise Sui Northern Gas Department check the leakage of gas on the routes.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal also met the administrators of Imam Bargah and assured them that the district administration will perform its duties in a good manner during Muharram.