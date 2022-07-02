ADC revenue visits Patwar Khana District Court Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari visited "Patwar Khana" District Court Sialkot and listened to the problems of complainants.

On the occasion, former president patwaris Ashraf Bajwa requested the ADC Revenue to install a water filtration plant for the provision of clean drinking water and tuff tiles in patwar khana motorcycle parking area.

ADC Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari announced tuff tiles work and water filtrationplant there.