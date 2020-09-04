ADC reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Polio eradication campaign was aimed to protect the children from lifelong disability, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Samo said on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for national anti-polio campaign, the ADC said that polio immunization campaign has a vital role to play in protecting children from polio.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of teams during the last polio campaign ADC said that Medical Officers at Union Council level and Polio Teams besides Administrative Officers would perform duties during the campaign.

He stressed that course of immunization should be completed for safety of the children.

He directed to prepare a list of parents who refuse to administer drops to their children.

He instructed that in collaboration with the relevant Assistant Commissioner, Taluka Polio Supervisor, political and social workers, protect these children from polio in addition to reviewing the micro plan of polio teams while special attention shall be paid to protect children of migrants and temporary workers from polio in the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the Health Department that during the training of the polio teams, the corona virus situation shall be kept in sight and also precautionary measures be ensured that the polio immunization teams are fully aware to prevent the spread of the virus.

During the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Yar Ali Jamali and Polio Focal Person Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that during the national campaign against polio commencing from September 21 to 27 in District Shaheed Benazirabad 3,40,619 children up to the age of 5 years would be immunized for which 807 mobile, 70 Fix, 19 MT and 53 transit teams have been formed for the purpose of polio immunization.

Regional Coordinator WHI Dr Alam Azad, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr. Asif Raza Brohi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Shiraz Ali Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi,District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and concerned officials from police, education, health and other relevant departments attended the meeting.