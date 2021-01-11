UrduPoint.com
ADC Reviews Arrangements For By-elections In NA-221

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

ADC reviews arrangements for by-elections in NA-221

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :After notifying the scheduler of by-election in NA-221 of Tharparkar district by Election Commission of Pakistan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Syed Kabeer Shah chaired a meeting with the officers of relevant departments and reviewed the arrangements.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, ADC (1) said that vote was the beauty of democracy because with the power of vote we could contribute to the prosperity and development of the country after electing eligible representatives to the houses. He further said that the purpose of the chairing meeting was to review arrangements made for by-election and resolve related issues.

ADC directed officers of all departments to submit a report of complete staff within 3 days to DC office. Earlier Returning officer nominated for By-polls Roshan Ali Mastoi said that all arrangements were being finalized for by-election as announced by Election Commission to conduct on 21st February 2020 He further informed that the number of eligible voters at NA-221 was 2,81,900 including 1,5799 male and 124801 female voters.Speaking on the occasion SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi assured strict security arrangements during the polling process.

