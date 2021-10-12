ADC reviews arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Jashn-e- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Jashn-e- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, ADC said that Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW will be celebrated with religious zeal and fervor .

He said departments concerned should prepare contingency plans, adding that control rooms would also be set up at district and taluka level to review arrangements for Milad.

ADC directed officers of the health department to provide health facilities in Mehfil-e-Milad and rallies to be taken out on the day and also ensure availability of Doctors, ambulances, paramedical staff and medicines.

ADC assured to provide complete security by the Police and Rangers during Milad celebrations. He also directed all town and Municipal officers to carry out cleanliness and lighting arrangements.

Ulema belongs to a different school of thoughts assured district administration for their full cooperation and lauded arrangements made for Jashn-e-eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW .