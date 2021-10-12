UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Arrangements For Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

ADC reviews arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Jashn-e- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Jashn-e- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, ADC said that Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi SAW will be celebrated with religious zeal and fervor .

He said departments concerned should prepare contingency plans, adding that control rooms would also be set up at district and taluka level to review arrangements for Milad.

ADC directed officers of the health department to provide health facilities in Mehfil-e-Milad and rallies to be taken out on the day and also ensure availability of Doctors, ambulances, paramedical staff and medicines.

ADC assured to provide complete security by the Police and Rangers during Milad celebrations. He also directed all town and Municipal officers to carry out cleanliness and lighting arrangements.

Ulema belongs to a different school of thoughts assured district administration for their full cooperation and lauded arrangements made for Jashn-e-eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW .

Related Topics

Rangers Police All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual ide ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

6 minutes ago
 Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Bas ..

Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Baseball C'ship

51 seconds ago
 SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas ..

SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas turbine at Hamriyah IPP in Sha ..

6 minutes ago
 Austria's media corruption scandal: What we know

Austria's media corruption scandal: What we know

52 seconds ago
 HCSTSI calls for resolving longstanding traffic ja ..

HCSTSI calls for resolving longstanding traffic jam issue

54 seconds ago
 MNA Pervaiz Malik laid to rest

MNA Pervaiz Malik laid to rest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.