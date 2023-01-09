ADC reviews arrangements for ongoing training sessions on 7th digital census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanveer Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan visited Government Sher Nawaz Shaheed Sentinel Model High school No. 1 Tank and reviewed the training sessions underway in connection with Pakistan's first digital census 2023.

According to the district administration, Tank and Tehsil Jandola have been divided into a total of 280 blocks and 20 circles for the census which will start from February 1 to March 4, 2023.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to conduct training for enumerators and these training sessions would last till January 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the seventh census of Pakistan will be the first-ever digital census which would be conducted online through.

He said the census was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for the development of the country, adding that each citizen should fulfill the obligation to cooperate with staff in order to provide quality data that would be utilized for better planning and equitable distribution of resources, the ADC added.