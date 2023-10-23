ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Narowal/Administrator Municipal Committee Azim Shaukat visited Narowal city to review cleanliness situation.

CEO Municipal Committee Sardar Ali and other municipal committee staff were present on the occasion.

Administrator Azim Shaukat visited Katchery Road and Mohallah Khawajgan and directed the CEO Municipal Committee to ensure cleaning of streets and drains on a daily basis in the morning. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.