Open Menu

ADC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In Narowal City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 06:13 PM

ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal city

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Narowal/Administrator Municipal Committee Azim Shaukat visited Narowal city to review cleanliness situation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Narowal/Administrator Municipal Committee Azim Shaukat visited Narowal city to review cleanliness situation.

CEO Municipal Committee Sardar Ali and other municipal committee staff were present on the occasion.

Administrator Azim Shaukat visited Katchery Road and Mohallah Khawajgan and directed the CEO Municipal Committee to ensure cleaning of streets and drains on a daily basis in the morning. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Road Narowal

Recent Stories

Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever e ..

Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever enrolment in 2023-24 academic y ..

4 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Pe ..

KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Petro Services for facility in K ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with EC ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with ECO member states

5 minutes ago
 Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan ..

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan's economic growth: Caretaker ..

7 minutes ago
 Country’s exports to be further improved with Ch ..

Country’s exports to be further improved with Chinese investment in SEZs: SCCI

6 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with ADGMA to empower 5,000 nati ..

19 minutes ago
ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

16 minutes ago
 Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan called on Governor Sindh Moha ..

18 minutes ago
 France says talking to Saudi about Rafale fighter ..

France says talking to Saudi about Rafale fighter sale

16 minutes ago
 National Resources Limited receives exploration li ..

National Resources Limited receives exploration license for minerals in Chagai

29 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to wrench back homes from Indian unlawfu ..

Kashmiris to wrench back homes from Indian unlawful occupation: Sardar Attique

29 minutes ago
 Indian cricket spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi dies ..

Indian cricket spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan