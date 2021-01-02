ADC reviews developmental schemes' work

KOHAT , Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohat Bashir Ahmed has inspected different development schemes here on Saturday.

In a handout issued from DC office, following the directives of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, ADC Kohat Bashir Ahmed has inspected various development schemes including Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences and Sport Complex.

ADC expressed satisfaction on ongoing work on all the development schemes and directed contractors and engineers to ensure quality work without delay on all the development schemes.

He also directed works department and district management to regularly monitor the ongoing work on all the development schemes.