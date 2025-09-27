ADC Reviews Livestock Losses In Flood-hit Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Quarshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khizar Hayat Bhatti visited village Kathala to assess flood damages.
He was accompanied by Additional Director of Livestock Dr. Tahir Aziz and his team.
The officers reviewed large-scale livestock losses in the area and met with affected farmers and villagers.
The team monitored the process of estimating animal losses and recording damages.Officials assured the farmers that the government was committed to providing relief and support to mitigate hardships caused by the calamity.
