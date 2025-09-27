Open Menu

ADC Reviews Livestock Losses In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ADC reviews livestock losses in flood-hit areas

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Quarshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khizar Hayat Bhatti visited village Kathala to assess flood damages.

He was accompanied by Additional Director of Livestock Dr. Tahir Aziz and his team.

The officers reviewed large-scale livestock losses in the area and met with affected farmers and villagers.

The team monitored the process of estimating animal losses and recording damages.Officials assured the farmers that the government was committed to providing relief and support to mitigate hardships caused by the calamity.

Recent Stories

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

39 minutes ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

51 minutes ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

2 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

4 hours ago
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

4 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

5 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

5 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan