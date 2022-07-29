ADC reviews performance of price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo said on Friday the price control magistrates should play their role to resolve the issue of overpricing and hoarding in the district.

Prices of food items should be displayed at prominent points so that consumers did not face any difficulty in comparing prices.

He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were also present.

The ADC appreciated the efforts of the administrative officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates from July 22 to July 29.

He asked the magistrates to improve their performances.