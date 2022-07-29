UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ADC reviews performance of price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo said on Friday the price control magistrates should play their role to resolve the issue of overpricing and hoarding in the district.

Prices of food items should be displayed at prominent points so that consumers did not face any difficulty in comparing prices.

He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were also present.

The ADC appreciated the efforts of the administrative officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates from July 22 to July 29.

He asked the magistrates to improve their performances.

Related Topics

Price July Market From

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

2 hours ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

4 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

4 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

5 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.