ADC reviews performance of various departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rind has said that no uncovered manhole is present in 23 City Councils as the local administration provided lids to 336 open manholes during last 3 weeks in addition to getting cases registered against 19 lid pilferers.

During a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of various departments regarding implementation on public welfare schemes.

He said that speed breakers were constructed outside 109 public and 44 private schools.

District education Authority had sensitized the teachers to educate children about safe road crossing, he added. He said that 1830 streetlights were made functional and 4 bridges were repaired during last three week.

Similarly, 274 chocked drains de-silted and 28,718 ton waste material was shifted to the dumping site.

He said that 18 transport stands and public buildings were whitewashed in addition to rehabilitating green belts and play grounds in the city.

He said that 361 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.0.929 million on their drivers. Similarly, a fine of Rs.2.7 million was imposed on the vehicles involved in overloading, he said.

He said that patch work on 39 rural and urban roads had also been completed during this period in addition to shifting 27 electricity poles from roads for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city area.

As many as 823 illegal billboards were also removed in addition to washing out wall chalking from 30 sites and ensuring cleanliness at 168 basic health centers, 15 rural health centers and 7 hospitals, he added.