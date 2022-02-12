UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Performance Of Various Departments

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 09:42 PM

ADC reviews performance of various departments

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rind has said that no uncovered manhole is present in 23 City Councils as the local administration provided lids to 336 open manholes during last 3 weeks in addition to getting cases registered against 19 lid pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rind has said that no uncovered manhole is present in 23 City Councils as the local administration provided lids to 336 open manholes during last 3 weeks in addition to getting cases registered against 19 lid pilferers.

During a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of various departments regarding implementation on public welfare schemes.

He said that speed breakers were constructed outside 109 public and 44 private schools.

District education Authority had sensitized the teachers to educate children about safe road crossing, he added. He said that 1830 streetlights were made functional and 4 bridges were repaired during last three week.

Similarly, 274 chocked drains de-silted and 28,718 ton waste material was shifted to the dumping site.

He said that 18 transport stands and public buildings were whitewashed in addition to rehabilitating green belts and play grounds in the city.

He said that 361 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.0.929 million on their drivers. Similarly, a fine of Rs.2.7 million was imposed on the vehicles involved in overloading, he said.

He said that patch work on 39 rural and urban roads had also been completed during this period in addition to shifting 27 electricity poles from roads for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city area.

As many as 823 illegal billboards were also removed in addition to washing out wall chalking from 30 sites and ensuring cleanliness at 168 basic health centers, 15 rural health centers and 7 hospitals, he added.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Fine Vehicles Road Traffic SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Putin, Macron Discuss Claims of Russia's Plans to ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Claims of Russia's Plans to Attack Ukraine - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 5000 kites seized, 2 accused arrested

5000 kites seized, 2 accused arrested

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with murder ..

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with murder of man

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Has No Plan to Attack Russia, Will Use Dip ..

Ukraine Has No Plan to Attack Russia, Will Use Diplomacy - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Summoned US Military ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Summoned US Military Attache Over Submarine Incide ..

8 minutes ago
 Firework seized, 3 accused arrested

Firework seized, 3 accused arrested

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>