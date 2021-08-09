ADC reviews preparation for Independence day

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Kabeer Shah Monday presided over a meeting to review preparations for Independence day celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC said the provincial government has decided to organize simple National flag-hoisting ceremony due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

In this connection a simple but impressive programme to be held in the Municipal committee park.

The ADC said that Assistant Commissioners of all talukas were also directed to arrange similar programmes in their jurisdiction.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DO Secondary Bilawal Kumbhar, DO Primary Dawarko mal, Principal Boys Degree college Qayoom Kumbhar, Assistant Director Social welfare Haji Noor Muhammad Shaikh, Accountant Treasury office Haresh Kumar, Municipal and Town committee officers.