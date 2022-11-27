ADC reviews prices of daily use items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammed Khalid chaired a meeting of the District Price Control Committee which was held here in DC office.

The meeting determined the new prices of essential items in consultation with the committee members.

Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Ahmad Anjam, DO Industries and Focal Person Zeeshan Niaz, District Food Controller Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani, Deputy Director (DD) Livestock Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, EADA Ali Tahir, Secretary Market Committee Malik Muzaffar Arshad, President Association of Traders and Grocery Merchants Shahjahan were present in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, ADC said that in the light of the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, reduction and stability of the prices of food items was being ensured.

Therefore, ACs and price magistrates check the prices of food items in the market on a daily basis and monitor the auction of vegetables and fruits in the markets on a daily basis.

In the meeting, with the support of Anjuman-e-Tajran and representatives of grocery merchants, the pricesof food items were re-determined.

ADC Narowal said that the government was stabilizing the prices of essential food items, fruits and vegetables and was using all resources to provide relief to the people. He said that adulteration of food items will not be tolerated.