ADC reviews prices of essential commodities

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz here on Wednesday reviewed the prices of essential commodities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz here on Wednesday reviewed the prices of essential commodities.

Chairing a meeting of District Price Committee, he directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that the officers concerned were conducting raids on daily basis to check prices of daily use items.

Strict action in accordance with the law was also being taken against hoarders and profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, now the rates of sugar were stable in the division and artificial price hike had been controlled.

He informed that imported sugar was being sold in 33 Sahulat Bazaars in Rawalpindi division and the administration was also ensuring supply of wheat flour at official rate of Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

He informed that the prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onions were better than several other cities and they were being sold at Rs 5 less than the market price in sahulat bazaars.

The price control teams were regularly conducting raids and fines were being imposed on profiteers, he added.

He said that Chakki Ata was also being supplied at rates fixed by the authorities concerned.

Special DC counters were set up at all big stores of the division and 127 DC counters were functional in the division to provide essential commodities at official rates to the citizens, he added.

/395